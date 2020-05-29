Business Beat: Sports on Tap’s new patio gives you a chance to see the Magic City in a new way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s Business Beat, a Minot sports bar has a new way for you to view the Magic City. Construction on the Sports on Tap’s rooftop patio is finally complete. 

It took about a year to finish and 120 people can hang out up there. 

There will be extra security around the railings and there is no glass allowed.

There are TVs, seating areas, two full bathrooms, which will be handicap accessible, soon.

The owner says it gives people the chance to see Minot in a totally different way. 

“We’re just excited for everybody in Minot to come up here and I’m proud of the way the city looks when I’m up here. Being from Minot, we talked about that a little bit, it really makes the Magic City look good and I just want everybody to come up and to see that,” said Tony Mueller, owner, Sports on Tap.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge