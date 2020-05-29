Business Beat: Sports on Tap’s new patio gives you a chance to see the Magic City in a new way

In this week’s Business Beat, a Minot sports bar has a new way for you to view the Magic City. Construction on the Sports on Tap’s rooftop patio is finally complete.

It took about a year to finish and 120 people can hang out up there.

There will be extra security around the railings and there is no glass allowed.

There are TVs, seating areas, two full bathrooms, which will be handicap accessible, soon.

The owner says it gives people the chance to see Minot in a totally different way.

“We’re just excited for everybody in Minot to come up here and I’m proud of the way the city looks when I’m up here. Being from Minot, we talked about that a little bit, it really makes the Magic City look good and I just want everybody to come up and to see that,” said Tony Mueller, owner, Sports on Tap.