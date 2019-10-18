Business Beat: Taylor Nursery

BISMARCK — In this week’s business beat, KX News highlights Taylor Nursery.

It’s a holiday store offering decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Taylor Nursery’s main location is in Taylor, but during the holidays, they temporarily set up shop in Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall, as well as in Dickinson’s mall.

This is the nursery’s second year at the Kirkwood Mall.

“I think what’s cool about this store is I like to create my own looks at my house, but there are a lot of people that don’t have time for that or don’t enjoy it. So, they can come in and find a tree they love, grab it, buy it and put it up in their house. It makes their home even homier during the winter season,” said Jennifer Wilson, Kirkwood Mall general manager.

Taylor Nursery will be in the mall until the first week of January.

