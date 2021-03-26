Business Beat: The Bearded Lady opens in Mandan

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

As of earlier this month, The Bearded Lady is open for business.

With services more geared toward men, The Bearded Lady in Mandan offers a variety of cuts from straight razor bald fades to hot lather shaves and even waxing. One of the things clients say they have loved so far is that the owner, Kristin Klein, really tries to create a connection with her patrons.

She even says she’s like a therapist without the credentials.

“The reason I decided to get into this, something I always wanted to do. But I like the fact that it keeps me connected with people and it’s fun and light-hearted,” said Klein.

For more information click here or call 701-269-7677.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

Friday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool with a big warm up ahead

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 26

Megan Frankl RW

NDC MAR 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

JUCO Basketball

Legacy Baseball

Meals on Wheels

Children and COVID

SYSK Corrie Mayher

Medal of Honor Commemoration

Thursday, March 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Gov. Burgum

Back on the Air

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/25

Marijuana Bill

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Medal of Honor Day

Horse Roundup

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News