Business Beat: The Bearded Lady opens in Mandan

As of earlier this month, The Bearded Lady is open for business.

With services more geared toward men, The Bearded Lady in Mandan offers a variety of cuts from straight razor bald fades to hot lather shaves and even waxing. One of the things clients say they have loved so far is that the owner, Kristin Klein, really tries to create a connection with her patrons.

She even says she’s like a therapist without the credentials.

“The reason I decided to get into this, something I always wanted to do. But I like the fact that it keeps me connected with people and it’s fun and light-hearted,” said Klein.

For more information click here or call 701-269-7677.