Business Beat: The Pursuit in Minot gets a second location

Before the pandemic, The Pursuit in Minot had around 1,500 people attending service.

During the pandemic, the church ended up offering smaller services at six different locations.

After seeing the need, the lead pastor says they decided to add a second location at the All Saints Episcopal Church.

It will have a kids ministry and can hold 200 people.

“Which will be a little more intimate, smaller in a 100-year-old church. So, we see that there’s great opportunity for both facilities to reach different people, so we’re excited about it,” said Lead Pastor Tom Foisy.

Services at the new location will start on Easter Sunday at 301 Main St S.