Business Beat: The Pursuit in Minot gets a second location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Before the pandemic, The Pursuit in Minot had around 1,500 people attending service.

During the pandemic, the church ended up offering smaller services at six different locations.

After seeing the need, the lead pastor says they decided to add a second location at the All Saints Episcopal Church.

It will have a kids ministry and can hold 200 people.

“Which will be a little more intimate, smaller in a 100-year-old church. So, we see that there’s great opportunity for both facilities to reach different people, so we’re excited about it,” said Lead Pastor Tom Foisy.

Services at the new location will start on Easter Sunday at 301 Main St S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Cereal Dominos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Fraud in ND

Delta Back to XWA

Gas Tax Bill

Decriminalization Bill

DSU & Vaccines

Redistricting Bill

Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

Friday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool with a big warm up ahead

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 26

Megan Frankl RW

NDC MAR 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

JUCO Basketball

Legacy Baseball

Meals on Wheels

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News