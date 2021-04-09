Business Beat: The Soda Shack opens in Williston

As the warm weather creeps in, one Williston woman intends to serve up some cold, sweet drinks.

The Soda Shack opened earlier this week serving various flavors over shaved ice.

The shack is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekly and is located in the Ace Hardware parking lot.

The owner of the shop says the idea sparked from their home state of Utah and the idea was born to bring the “sweet” idea to the Bakken.

“The community has been awesome. We have the best community in the world anyways, but it’s amazing. Those that know about it, know what a soda shack is, they’re super excited, those that don’t, they’re excited to learn about it,” Abby Barker said.

Barker says they also serve energy drinks and flavored water.