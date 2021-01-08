Business Beat: The Woods Club, a new Williston daycare

A Williston woman is using her love and experience with kids to now operate her own daycare.

The Woods Club is for kids 6 weeks to 12 years old.

Mikeesha Woods, who owns and operates the place, says it’s a fun, safe and clean environment for parents to drop their kids at.

Woods says having multiple degrees and over 12 years in childcare she decided to turn her dreams into a benefiting career.

“The pandemic right now I know a lot of people still need child care, so I wanted to be able to offer that for our community,” Woods said.

Woods says she’s open for more kids and operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday nights depending on the need.

