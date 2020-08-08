Business Beat: Third Moon clothing website for women

Three Williston women are hoping to make shopping for clothes more accessible in the area.

The trio created Third Moon, a clothing website made for women of all sizes.

One of the owners tells us the plan is to one day expand the store, but for now, they’ll just see how things go.

“We thought that we could get started online and still be able to provide new options for people in Williston and also be able to provide options for people anywhere in the United States. We’ve already shipped to Canada,” one owner said.

The group says all deliveries in Williston are free.

