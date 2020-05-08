Business Beat: Thunder Valley Go-Karts in Williston back operating under new owner

After a year of being closed due to no one willing to operate it, a new owner has finally stepped up at Thunder Valley Go-Karts in Williston.

It’s open Tuesday through Sunday, 1 to 8:30 p.m.

A few new go-karts, suitable for all ages, have been added to the track so even the little ones can have fun too.

“It’s been amazing, the best part about it, especially in the double karts, watching the little kids coming around with their big smiles and laughs and it just makes it all worth it,” part-owner Dirk Langseth said.

He says all helmets and carts will be wiped down after every use to assure cleanliness