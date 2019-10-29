Business Beat: Tires Plus Total Car Care

BISMARCK — Tires Plus Total Car Care and Valvoline Instant Oil Change have teamed up to create a “one-stop-shop” for all your car needs.

At their brand new location in North Bismarck, half of it is an auto shop and the other half is a Valvoline drive-thru service in the same location.

Tires Plus Total Car Care opened on Oct. 14.

Crews do everything except bodywork, glass and exhaust.

The Store Manager said this new location saves time and energy.

“What’s great about this location is time is the most important thing for our customers. Our customers are the boss and we strive to make sure they have what they need in their busy lifestyle. If a mom is getting kids to and from school and they have an extra 15 or 25 minutes to their day, then they can come in and get their oil changed and the vehicle is taken care of,” said Terry Schreiner, Store Manager.

This spring, they are planning on having a grand opening celebration. In the meantime, they have grand opening specials going on.

