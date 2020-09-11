Business Beat: Traveling boutique opens physical location in Burlington

A traveling boutique now has its own brick-and-mortar store.

Juneberry Avenue Boutique has been open in Burlington since last February.

After customers kept asking why they didn’t have a physical location, the husband and wife team tells us they decided to open one.

They have women’s clothes, including plus sizes, handbags, jewelry and other novelty items. The owner says she’s just excited to serve the community.

“It’s been a long-time coming. I’ve always wanted to own a boutique and I love what Daren has done with this. He has did a fantastic job,” said Renae Jespersen, co-owner.

Juneberry Avenue Boutique is located at 7911 County Road 15 West. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday.