Business Beat: Traveling boutique opens physical location in Burlington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A traveling boutique now has its own brick-and-mortar store.

Juneberry Avenue Boutique has been open in Burlington since last February.

After customers kept asking why they didn’t have a physical location, the husband and wife team tells us they decided to open one.

They have women’s clothes, including plus sizes, handbags, jewelry and other novelty items. The owner says she’s just excited to serve the community.

“It’s been a long-time coming. I’ve always wanted to own a boutique and I love what Daren has done with this. He has did a fantastic job,” said Renae Jespersen, co-owner.

Juneberry Avenue Boutique is located at 7911 County Road 15 West. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Burlington Boutique

Healthcare Heroes

Coin Shortage Update

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/11

Sunrise Renovations

Rent Bridge

9/11 in Bismarck

Art Grant

Special Gift

Minot AFB 9/11 Memorial

This is shaping up to be a historic hurricane season and we're only halfway through

Amber's Friday Morning OneMinuteForecast 9/11

Friday's Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with small shower chances

FURRY FRIDAY 9-11

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Williston Approves Drone Program

Dickinson Boy's Soccer

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss