Business Beat: Treament-based spa now open in Mandan

In this week’s Business Beat, a spa offering a little bit of everything is now open in Mandan.

The Skin Boutique plus Hair Lounge opened this week, offering all types of services massages, facials and hair.

The new spa is owned by a mother/daughter duo, Taya and Teresa Felsh, who also owns the hair salon Escape on Third.

Throughout the spa, the women say they use chemical-free products and that no treatment is like the other.

“We really work to make sure that we treat your skin concerns and make them better instead of kind of just coming in and relaxing getting pre-made, like a pre-set facial. You’re getting everything completely customized. So your facials are never going to be the same. We do whatever you need in that time period,” said Taya.

The spa off of Twin City Drive in Mandan will have a re-grand opening next Saturday and will have specials all December long, including a hot chocolate facial.