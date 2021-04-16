Business Beat: Triple C Clinic now open in the Magic City

The Triple C Clinic opened up April 5. It’s located at 1418 South Broadway, Suite B.

Board-certified family nurse practitioner Susan Collins says opening up her own practice has always been a dream of hers.

Previously, she worked as a paramedic for Community Ambulance for 20 years.

Collins now does family practice care, labs in the office and says she plans on adding an X-ray machine in the future.

“People are getting where they don’t like going in to the big corporate clinics where they’re controlled by the hospitals. They feel they’re just being a number and pushed through like a herd of cattle. I just really want them to feel like they’re welcome here and part of the family,” Collins said.

Collins says she accepts walk-ins so you don’t have to have an appointment.

It’s open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.