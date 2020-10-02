Business Beat: Two Minot business partners bring K-9’s and crafts together under one roof

In today’s Business Beat, two Minot business partners are bringing K-9’s and crafts together.

Andrea Michel and Andrea Allen may run different businesses, but they come together under the same roof at 2514 East Burdick Expressway.

Allen owns Top Dog Salon, a grooming business that began out of her home two years ago.

She says being balancing being a mom and a business-owner is what motivated her to find a physical location.

“It’s big, it’s beautiful, there’s not toys everywhere, there’s not kids screaming everywhere. I can get away focus more on work and not running back and forth all the time,” Allen said.

Michel is the owner of Michel Vinyl where she handcrafts decals for anything the customer orders.

She says she’s always loved to craft, so when she realized she could do that and make a profit, it all came together.

“I’m like, ‘Oh perfect I think that would be something I would love to do.’ So I just picked it up. My other half was kind enough to buy the machine for me for Christmas so after that, it just turned into a bigger hobby,” Michel said.

The two businesses are available by appointment.

