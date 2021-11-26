Business Beat: veteran-owned restaurant serves up fresh food and a familiar menu

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Ironhorse Kitchen + Bar opened in Minot earlier this month and is an extension of the Dakota Burger Company, which closed in October.

The owner says while the food is similar to his previous restaurant, there are new items on the menu.

He also says almost everything is made in-house, so if the food takes a while to come out, that’s why.

“We hand-cut our steaks,” said owner Jake Lockrem. “We hand-cut our chicken, whether it’s for our boneless wings or for our sandwiches, or our chicken entree. Not a big fan of things that come out of a frozen bag. I prefer the artistry that comes from actually making the food.”

The Ironhorse Kitchen + Bar is located at 21 E Central Avenue in Minot.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at NDfirst@kxnet.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories