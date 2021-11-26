Business Beat: veteran-owned restaurant serves up fresh food and a familiar menu

The Ironhorse Kitchen + Bar opened in Minot earlier this month and is an extension of the Dakota Burger Company, which closed in October.

The owner says while the food is similar to his previous restaurant, there are new items on the menu.

He also says almost everything is made in-house, so if the food takes a while to come out, that’s why.

“We hand-cut our steaks,” said owner Jake Lockrem. “We hand-cut our chicken, whether it’s for our boneless wings or for our sandwiches, or our chicken entree. Not a big fan of things that come out of a frozen bag. I prefer the artistry that comes from actually making the food.”

The Ironhorse Kitchen + Bar is located at 21 E Central Avenue in Minot.

