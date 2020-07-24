Business Beat: Watford City gets new gun range

McKenzie County Sportsman Club is a new gun and archery range southwest of the city.

It’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m.

The range manager tells KX news this is a safe environment for folks of all ages to come have fun and learn as well.

“This is fenced in, security, so the safety is the main factor of our facility. Want people to come out here shoot guns and have fun and enjoy themselves,” Range Manager Mark Entzi said.

Entzi says they plan to build an indoor range for archery and other events as well.