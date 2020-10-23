Business Beat: Wild Calf Coffee serving Williston and other communities

An old Williston resident has turned her bad experiences with coffee into a career.

The Wild Calf is a family owned coffee company.

The business started when she and her husband got tired of the strong coffee taste and wanted to try something new.

With years of trial and error, the two now make different styles of coffee, without the strong taste.

She says they’re now working on teaching people the magic behind it all.

“We decided to open a tasting room and we’ve been working on the construction of that for a few months now so that when we do have a client or anyone who wants to come out, they can come out and try our coffees and then we’ll be open by appointment or invites and invite people out to try our coffee and show them new things,” owner Sara Harmon said.

They deliver to various stores in Williston, Watford City and Stanley.