Business Beat: Wild Calf Coffee serving Williston and other communities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An old Williston resident has turned her bad experiences with coffee into a career.

The Wild Calf is a family owned coffee company.

The business started when she and her husband got tired of the strong coffee taste and wanted to try something new.

With years of trial and error, the two now make different styles of coffee, without the strong taste.

She says they’re now working on teaching people the magic behind it all.

“We decided to open a tasting room and we’ve been working on the construction of that for a few months now so that when we do have a client or anyone who wants to come out, they can come out and try our coffees and then we’ll be open by appointment or invites and invite people out to try our coffee and show them new things,” owner Sara Harmon said.

They deliver to various stores in Williston, Watford City and Stanley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wild Calf

Fill the Boot

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Surrey Football

Sturgis Rally

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

Winter Gear

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss