Business Beat: Williston woman starts online apparel store

A Williston woman has created a one-stop, online store for apparel.

Willicia Moorehead tells us she launched her website Theyummm.com in March.

The online store offers anything from shirts and hoodies, to customized masks and housing décor.

Moorehead says she wanted to give people one location for the things they want, but it was ultimately her creative mindset that brought it all together.

“I always wanted to do like some kind of design. I didn’t know what kind of design, whether it be fashion design or interior design, I just knew I wanted to design,” Moorehead said.

Moorehead said she’ll ship to anywhere across the state and the country.

