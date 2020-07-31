Business Beat: Williston’s Salvation Army Thrift Store expanding donation pick-up radius

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A donations truck for the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store will now pick up items from homes as far as 50 miles away from Williston.

It used to just cover the immediate Williston area.

The truck can pick up anything from furniture and toys to clothing and books.

A staff member tells KX News those few extra miles will go a long way for the community.

“When it comes to accepting donations that’s how our thrift store survives, we don’t purchase product, and so, when we get those donations then we’re able then to directly sell that and get it into, of course, we have to pay our staff, but a large portion of that goes to support here in the community and in the wider county,” Captain of the Salvation Army in Williston Joseph Irvine said.

