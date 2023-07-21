Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET)–There’s a new place in Bismarck you can meet up to play nine holes, and you don’t need a cart.

X-Golf on Lasalle Drive opened in June.

The place puts people on a simulated golf course, where they can choose a variety of different game options.

X-golf is marketed as the most innovative and accurate golf simulator in the world.

Frequent golfers can use the X-Golf app to save their stats, the restaurant also includes a bar and food menu.

“It is a social outing. It doesn’t necessarily have to be golf. It can be many things. There’s different games to play. Different things you can do. Competitions, you can gamble, bet with friends,” X-Golf general manager Skyler Marquart said, “Just to go out and have a good time. 20 years ago, maybe it wasn’t there. Now, you’re seeing an outpouring, especially in the community where we have maybe more months of winter than we do summer.”

You can book a time to play online or by calling. X-Golf offers house clubs. You can also bring your own, but managers ask that you clean them first or you can have them cleaned in-house before you play.

To book a spot, click here.