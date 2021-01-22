Business Beat: Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine opens in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A caribbean food truck has rolled into Minot.

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine offers dishes like jerk chicken with rice and beans, oxtail and their specialty, “rasta pasta.”

The owners say they have always had a passion for cooking for friends and family, and are excited to start sharing their food with the rest of the community.

“We try to bring something new to the city, there’s no food like this and as he said a lot of our friends come over and say this is amazing so why not start a restaurant and we just went ahead and did it,” Rasheed Powell said.

To learn where the truck is located throughout the week, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

BSC Rapid Testing 2

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 22

NDC JAN 22

Wrestling

WDA Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Hockey

SYSK Danielle Turk Bly

Eviction Moratorium

Court Backlog

New England Coach Remembered

Survive to Thrive

Hair cut for a cause

State Covid Survey

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News