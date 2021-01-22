Business Beat: Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine opens in Minot

A caribbean food truck has rolled into Minot.

Ziggy’s Caribbean Cuisine offers dishes like jerk chicken with rice and beans, oxtail and their specialty, “rasta pasta.”

The owners say they have always had a passion for cooking for friends and family, and are excited to start sharing their food with the rest of the community.

“We try to bring something new to the city, there’s no food like this and as he said a lot of our friends come over and say this is amazing so why not start a restaurant and we just went ahead and did it,” Rasheed Powell said.

