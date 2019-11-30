Local Business Closings for Nov. 29th – Dec. 1st

Friday, November 29th: Due to the weather, Dickinson Public Transit will be opening late tomorrow Saturday, November 30th. According to the transit service, they will reopen at 10 am if weather and road conditions permit. 

Saturday, November 30th: Night church service canceled at Zion Lutheran Church in Minot.

Gateway to Science will close at 2:00 p.m. due to weather and driving conditions.

Sunday, December 1st: Church services are canceled at both Zion Lutheran in Berthold and Carpio Lutheran tomorrow.

