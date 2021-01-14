Business owners adjust to unusually warm winter

The above freezing temperatures are affecting many outdoor activities. So, how is that impacting local businesses?

This time of year, Bismarck usually looks very different.

Many business owners are feeling the effects of these warmer temperatures.

Things like snow shovels, snowblowers and other winter tools are sitting on store shelves, while grills, fertilizer and seed are walking out the door.

Sam Hinz, the manager of Kirkwood Ace Hardware, says the store is trying to adjust to these unusual times.

“I have a big basement underneath this store here. It’s the size of this building, and I still don’t have enough room because we’re getting all our spring stuff in. All our fertilizer, all our lawn mowers are coming, but I don’t have that room that the snowblowers would have made. So, it’s a little complicated right now,” said Hinz.

The KX Storm Team predicts colder temperatures later this month.