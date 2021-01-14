Business owners adjust to unusually warm winter

Local News

by: Andi Ahne

Posted: / Updated:

The above freezing temperatures are affecting many outdoor activities. So, how is that impacting local businesses?

This time of year, Bismarck usually looks very different.

Many business owners are feeling the effects of these warmer temperatures.

Things like snow shovels, snowblowers and other winter tools are sitting on store shelves, while grills, fertilizer and seed are walking out the door.

Sam Hinz, the manager of Kirkwood Ace Hardware, says the store is trying to adjust to these unusual times.

“I have a big basement underneath this store here. It’s the size of this building, and I still don’t have enough room because we’re getting all our spring stuff in. All our fertilizer, all our lawn mowers are coming, but I don’t have that room that the snowblowers would have made. So, it’s a little complicated right now,” said Hinz.

The KX Storm Team predicts colder temperatures later this month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rapid City Pup

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

Wellington Vaccines

Abortion Bill

Sanford Patient Vaccination 1

Video: Game warden frees two battling whitetail deer after antlers lock together

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/14

Expect damaging winds to stick around all day

NDC JAN 14

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Girl's Basketball

Wilton-Wing Girl's Basketball

Velva Girl's Basketball

Linton-HMB Girl's Basketball

Got Covid? Get Help

CDC recommends universal mask wearing

MHA on Drug Trade

Dr. Wynne: Mutation Vaccine

Vaccine Ethics

North Dakotans in DC

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News