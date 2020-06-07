Businesses across the state prepare for a new normal

As Covid-19 restrictions lift across the State, some businesses and organizations are beginning their operations under a new normal.

Owner of 3 Amigos Alayna Stiernagle said, “We’re open as much as we can be.”

The announcement of Phase 2 of Governor Burgum’s North Dakota Smart Restart plan, or the Green Phase, has taken the state a step closer to getting back to where it was before the pandemic, and that means businesses are getting back into the groove of things.

Stiernagle owner of 3 Amigos in Williston told me since opening, the operational side of things hasn’t changed, but the way she goes about her business and maintaining it during the ongoing pandemic is different.

“I’ve learned that cross contamination is a much bigger issue that people realize. Once we were able to open back up our lobby, before we opened I powerwashed the whole inside of the restuarant as well as cleaned all of the furniture” Stiernagle said, and everything is now spaced out 6-feet apart.

That’s not the case for everyone, organizations like Boy Scouts of America Northern Lights District, has found it almost impossible to stay 6-feet apart due the demand of social interaction, but the continuous use of platforms like Zoom and Skype, allow the scouts to do more than they could before COVID-19.

“This has been a complete change for us, but it has given us great opportunities to work with many different groups that we would usually not interact with.” District Executive with Boy Scouts of America Carleton Borden said.

Other Businesses like Fresh Fit Kitchen-Healthy Meal Prep in Williston, that is strictly delivery service, plans to grow, but will implement what they’re doing now, into the future.

“We’re working toward a sit-down, so that’s something that’s in the future, and then we will be, we have had to do a lot of research on how we’ll be affected by COVID.” Co-Owner of Fresh Fit Kitchen-Healthy Meal Prep Blair Engberg said.

Whatever the case may be, people are glad to be moving in a positive direction.

