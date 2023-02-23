BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Chamber EDC’s PREMIER Economic Development event, Focus on Bismarck-Mandan, kicked off Thursday afternoon.

“We have three great speakers today, Brian Ritter going over the Bismarck-Mandan updates, Matt Sagaser is going over Bobcat, and what all they got going on,” said Maggie Byrd, event coordinator for Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC.

Businesses braved the cold to learn about the economic development efforts of the Chamber EDC.

“It’s a good mix of everybody from small to big businesses,” said Byrd.

Byrd says they have a good mix of all types of businesses because it’s good for businesses to work together.

“Everyone is affected by the economy, you need to know exactly what’s going on in your community in order to prepare for what’s next,” said Byrd.

Several projects are in the works for Bismarck Public Schools. And those representing Bobcat even spoke about what the company has planned for 2023.

“Everyone who is like me that doesn’t understand everything that is going on in the economy has the opportunity to know what’s happening and they can learn and use that knowledge for themselves,” said Byrd.

Other topics discussed at the event included current economic growth prospects, the likelihood, timing, and magnitude of any upcoming recession.