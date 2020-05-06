Coronavirus
Businesses getting back in the swing of things in New Town

Many businesses across the state are now allowing customers back inside while following state guidelines. But in New Town, there are some that are skeptical about getting back to business as usual.

“It’s amazing. It’s like a family reunion,” says Joy Chapin, owner of JC Java Coffeehouse.

Like other restaurants and coffee shops, JC Java Coffeehouse in New Town hasn’t been able to offer dine-in services to customers in months.

She added, “When we started seeing cases of COVID-19 in our community, we closed immediately.”

But customers are now welcomed back and things are back to normal, or what is now the new normal. Chapin says reopening was harder than she thought it would be.

“On our first day open, we were slammed super hard. We tried to do curbside one day and it just did not work out well for us. So now we’re just practicing social distancing and allowing people to come into the shop now,” said Chapin.

“It’s not going to show up in two or three days. It’s going to take a little while but I will say in two or three weeks we will see what will happen for opening things up. Then businesses will have a little more data that will help them make their decisions,” said Mayor Dan Uran.

Kaisa Mortenson says even though all her favorite restaurants aren’t open, she will take the small wins until things pick back up.

“We would drive to Minot somedays just to get food, because nothing was open here so yeah we’re really excited,” said Mortenson.

Although everyone has mixed feelings toward businesses opening up, it’s safe to say people can agree that we are getting one step closer to life with no restrictions.

Mayor Uran says the 4 Bears Casino is scheduled to reopen on May 15. New Town, which is in Mountrail County, has 36 reported cases of COVID-19.

