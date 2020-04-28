Businesses have mixed feelings on Gov. Burgum’s decision to allow them back open

By the end of the week, you will be able to visit your favorite restaurant or business if it decides to open.

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced a plan that would allow businesses to resume operations at the end of the week while following certain guidelines. But that doesn’t mean every cafe and shop will be back to business as usual right away.

This Friday is the day that many businesses have been waiting for…the day they can re-open since COVID-19 shut them down.

“We’re excited to get back to work and to establish some sort of normalcy for our staff and also the public,” said Ray Cook, General of Paradiso Mexican Restaurant.

Paradiso is one of many that decided to stop serving customers completely when the Governor’s closure order came down. Cook says they are ready to get back in the swing of things — even if that means not going back to normal right away.

Cook said, “Obviously reopening your business for the next month is going to be a little bit of a challenge, but we are just going to be smart about it and how we staff and how we go on with our day to day business.”

Other businesses are a little more nervous about returning to their pre-pandemic ways like Gourmet Chef.

“We’re ready for the most part for people to come in but being very cautious about it,” said Denise Lindbo.

The cookware store was able to stay open and fulfill online orders for customers, but has had to stop one of its main attractions…cooking lessons. And even with new guidelines in place, Lindbo says she doesn’t see that part of business picking back up soon.

“We’ll probably hold off. We are going to be working on online classes. I don’t think people are going to be out there browsing, and just a mad rush to go out into places,” she added.

Although everyone has mixed feelings toward businesses opening up, it’s safe to say people can agree that we are getting one step closer to life as we knew it before.