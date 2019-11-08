Businesses Host Luncheon For Veterans

1,500 veterans, first responders and active members of the military filled the Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge for the annual turkey dinner.

Each year, local businesses come together to whip up an early Thanksgiving dinner as a way to show their appreciation.

And it includes all the trimmings, right down to the pumpkin pie.

Employees from all the sponsoring companies volunteer their time serving this special group.

Veterans from all branches are honored, including those who fought and lost their lives in combat.

A small table set for one is how they represent those who are no longer with us.

The missing man table sits right at the entrance of the room to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

“There’s lemon on there for bitterness of war. There’s salt on there representing the tears of the family who are missing their loved ones who never came back. And there’s a rose symbolizing just the goodness in life and their service that they gave to their country,” said Air Force Veteran Steve Herman.

This is the 9th annual Veterans Feed event, put together by businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area.