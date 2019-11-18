Businesses in need of seasonal employees

BISMARCK — If you’re looking for a job during the holidays, many businesses in our area will be hiring seasonal employees.

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and sales — which means more employees on deck. But since a lot of businesses don’t have enough workers they are in need of extra help.

“The normal time of the year, we have anywhere from a 1,000 to 1,500 employees in the building at one time. During the holiday it is close to double,” said Jennifer Wilson, General Manager of Kirkwood Mall.

It’s a busy time at the Kirkwood Mall and the general manager said there’s more traffic this time compared to any other.

When it comes to some of your favorite stores like American Eagle, Bath & Bodyworks, Victoria Secret, Target and Scheels. They are hiring! Wilson told us they need anywhere from 30 to 60 extra employees just for this time frame.

During this time of the season, there is a workforce shortage meaning there are not enough people in the workforce to fill the jobs available.

There are a lot of different businesses that need seasonal employees right now. We see a lot of retail, package handlers for like UPS.



Job Service North Dakota helps people find employment whether it’s mock interviews, resume help, online applications and more. And it’s all free.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the current unemployment rate in North Dakota is 2.5%, compared to 3.6% at the national level.