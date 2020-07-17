Businesses in Watford City prepare for August food festival

Area businesses in Watford City are looking to host a food festival in August.

This is an effort to bring a little excitement back to the community after many events were canceled following COVID-19.

Live music, food vendors and games will all be available.

One business owner says the event isn’t for another month, but they’re still looking for local vendors in or around the community to reserve a spot.

“With small local vendors, the economics of their lives really depend on having people come out for these events and definitely the positivity of having people get together definitely is something that our community has been built on,” Angie Pelton said.

If you're a vendor and interested in getting a spot reserved for the 14th, you can contact Pelton.