Businesses in Watford City preparing to open

Gov. Doug Burgum recently decided to extend the closure and restrictions of nonessential businesses until at least April 30.

The governor says even if that is not extended again, we won’t open back up like we closed down. In the meantime businesses in Watford City have been planning for the day they can welcome their customers back.

Each week, multiple businesses join in a conference call to share and discuss strategies on what it will take to reopen.

“Sometimes you hear, we’re going to do this, and we have some businesses that we are just going to open up, and things are going to be normal and what does a new normal look like. And I think that’s what we’ve started doing,” said Kimberly Clemons.

If you are a business owner, you can contact the Watford City Chamber of Commerce to see how you can get involved.