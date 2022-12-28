BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the holiday season comes to an end, some businesses across the country are preparing for a decline in customers.

January is usually a slow month for retail and restaurants due to the big year-end discount, according to Forbes.

By the Batch Bakery and Eatery on Broadway in Bismarck opened in 2019.

The restaurant serves up hot breakfast and lunch, an assortment of baked goods, plus catering orders.

“Oh my, we were overwhelmed. Customers, our customer base is so wonderful for us and to us. Shop local, shop small,” said owner Penny Manley.

But thankfully for Manley, the recent winter weather and poor road conditions didn’t keep people away.

Manley says she had a decent crowd over the last two months and that’s even including when she had to close her doors due to the December 16 blizzard.

Not only is she doing well, but she’s also doing better than last year.

“I think we’re up 25% from where we were last year at the same time,” said Manley.

People were buying pastries for their holiday meals at home.

“Cookies, cookies, more cookies. It seems like Thanksgiving is more like a pie, buns type of holiday, This was all about the cookies, dinner rolls, caramel rolls, cinnamon rolls. That was really all we’ve done for the last couple months,” said Manley.

But after the holiday season, many restaurants and businesses see a decline in customers and business overall.

And Manley says it’s no different here.

“We do a regular catering. So hopefully people are picking us for their caters. We always notice a decline in January. We’ll just continue supplying the same stuff we’re doing and hopefully people can use us for their catering needs,” said Manley.

And while business has been good, Manley says she’s seen shortages in other areas.

“Thankfully I have workers that are and steady and very constant, finally. Yeah, we have experienced product shortages though. Butter, whipping cream. The costs are through the roof. Takes a little while to get them, but I’m resilient, I made it work,” said Manley.

Manley says it’s important for people to shop locally because it supports the livelihood of the owners and everyone else who works there.

As we said earlier, January and February are tough for small businesses, but help is available.

It may be in the form of a grant, a loan, or a leg up competing in a difficult business environment.

Begin your search for a grant from the federal government at grants.gov.