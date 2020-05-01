Businesses re-open: We asked your opinion on the decision

Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota
Friday, May 1 is the first day many businesses can re-open under the ND Smart Restart guidelines

All week we’ve told you what business owner’s thoughts and plans are about re-opening, but today, we decided to ask you what your thoughts are. 

Do you think it’s too soon? Or are you ready to stop by your favorite business?

“I think that the decision was made a little quick, considering how slow we were to ramp up all of our precautionary measures, but I think as long as people keep observing some of those precautionary measures and we do it as a step-down, like a phased-in approach, I don’t see that big of a risk to it,” said Matej Osyka, Minot resident.

“I feel OK about it. As long as people keep the social distancing and be smart about it. Our numbers haven’t seemed to increase, and so I think that we’ll be all right. I’m worried about the economy,” said Kari Barille, Minot resident.

