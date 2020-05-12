Businesses react to cancellation of ND State Fair

Fairgoers aren’t the only ones disappointed to learn that this year’s North Dakota State Fair has been canceled.

Many businesses are just reopening, only to learn one of their biggest streams of revenue is gone.

“So the state fair is typically our biggest event of the year,” said James Baker, Paradise Spas and Motorsports store manager.

Over 700 vendors show up every summer to the state fairgrounds, whether it’s to sell arts and crafts, farm equipment, or even pools and hot tubs, many depended on the nine-day event.

“It’s our largest display as far as the product that we have there, and a lot of times it’s what customers are waiting for to do business with us because that’s when we have really good deals,” said Baker.

Still feeling the sting from Monday morning’s announcement, he says now they have to look at other options for their busiest season.

He added, “There are going to be a lot of conversations within the next few weeks. How we can move forward and what we can plan to kind of offset not having the fair here.”

Baker says they are lucky to have a brick and mortar location to sell products, but businesses like MSI Concessions aren’t so lucky.

“During the fair, we have anywhere from 10 to 12 stands open at the State Fair Center and at the Grandstand, and on the midway,” said Lexi Rosenthal, Marketing Director for MSI.

With only a couple months until what would have been the State Fair, Rosenthal says the business would be ordering products and lining up volunteers.

But, like Paradise Spas, instead, they are seeing how the rest of 2020 will shape up — a year that’s proving to be even direr than 2011.

“The year of the flood we lost the fair, but we had Høstfest to look forward to, and now that’s not there either,” added Rosenthal.

So as we all come to terms with a year of no mini donuts or funnel cakes…vendors and business owners are getting ready to overcome yet another hurdle.