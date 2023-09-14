BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — People parked in downtown Bismarck will have to do a parking shuffle on Thursday afternoon.

That’s because, after 5:00 p.m., the streets are getting closed off as vendors are coming in to set up for this year’s Downtowners Street Fair.

This is the 50th consecutive year for the street fair.

This year, that includes several craft and food vendors setting up downtown.

There will also be a classic car show and an exhibit from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, street fair planners are counting on 70s and sunshine for families.

“So far, if I had some wood to knock on, I would, but it looks like pretty good weather, it looks like really nice weather, low 70s, maybe there will be a breeze. Breezes are nice as well, keeps everything a little bit cooler and the hornets away,” Bismarck Downtowner’s CEO Dawn Kopp said.

The street fair is open Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Downtowner’s also have a map of the street vendors on their website.