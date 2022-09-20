BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You set your unwanted goods on the curb, but they’re the ones who haul them away.



This week is a busy one for Bismarck Public Works as they’ve got two more days of fall cleanup week.

To meet the demand, the solid waste department brings in 15 workers from the street department to help pick up all of the piles on the curbs.

Crew leader Toby Sheldon says there’s more to pick up for the garbage trucks in the spring, but more neighbors find more goods to throw out.

“We do wonder that every spring and every fall. We get just as much clutter. You’d think it would lessen up, but it doesn’t,” Sheldon said.

If you missed your pickup day and still want to throw items out, the city says from now through Saturday, Bismarck residents can show up at the landfill and bring their utility bill and dump their trash for free.