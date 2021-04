A Butte man died in a car crash Friday morning after being ejected from his car.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 67-year-old man was driving a Suburban between 2:30 to 3 a.m. when the car entered the ditch and overturned.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the rollover. He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.