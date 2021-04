WASHBURN, N.D. (AP) — A Butte man is dead after he rolled his sport utility vehicle. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Ronald Fiechtner died early Saturday morning when he drove his 1994 Chevy Suburban into a ditch about three miles south of Butte.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels. Fiechtner wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.