MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Plenty of families are going out to pick out a Christmas tree this weekend, and there’s a place in Minot that’s sending some of the money you pay for that tree to a good cause.

On Friday, the Eagles Wings Community Fellowship opened its eighth annual ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life’ event.

The church is selling Christmas trees to raise money for kids in Southeast Asia, to help them with education and ministry. The money is also spent in North Dakota.

For every tree that is purchased, the money will also benefit the Minot Youth for Christ.

“I mean for our church, I think it’s become a tradition here too, where it means something, and for me personally, but earlier this year, I was able to go to Southeast Asia and go to Cambodia and go see some of the schools and churches that we have helped build and support,” said Travis Hovde, the pastor at Eagles Wings Community Fellowship.

Hovde says they’ll continue selling the trees Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.