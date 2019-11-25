Buy A Tree. Change A Life. event coming to Minot on Black Friday

MINOT — The 4th Annual Buy A Tree. Change A Life. event begins in Minot on Black Friday, allowing you to purchase a live Christmas tree for yourself or purchase one to donate.

Eagles Wings Community Fellowship in Minot is hosting the event, which will be going on until Dec. 12.

According to Sommer Alvarez, the Administrative Director at Eagles Wings Community Fellowship, 100% of the sales go to children globally through “People for Care and Learning” in Cambodia and “Project Ignite Light” here in North Dakota.

They said your whole family can come and enjoy popcorn and hot chocolate while picking out the perfect tree.

The address is 101 16th St. SW. Minot, across from Arrowhead Marketplace.

Sales begin on Black Friday at 10 a.m. and they are open daily through Dec. 12: Monday-Saturday 10 – 6 and Sunday 12 – 6.

