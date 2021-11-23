Buying gifts? Get them wrapped by the Bismarck Optimist Club on Saturday

Bismarck Optimist Club to Gift Wrap Downtown on Small Business Saturday

If you enjoy buying Christmas gifts but hate the process of wrapping them all, The Optimist Club of Bismarck will help you out this Saturday for a small fee.

On November 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., club volunteers will man wrapping stations at the former Woodmansee’s location in downtown Bismarck, 114 North 4th Street.

All proceeds collected from the Optimist Gift Wrap booth will benefit programs for local youth in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

The Optimist Club of Bismarck has been organizing and coordinating events for local youth since it was chartered in 1971.