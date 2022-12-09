BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced Friday that the Burleigh County District Court entered judgment against George Lafave of Bismark in the December 1 ruling.

According to a news release, Lafave was doing business as By George Buildings and engaged in consumer fraud.

Lafave was contracted to do home improvement projects and then abandoned the contracts after being paid.

Lafave had gotten contractor’s licenses by making false or misleading statements on the applications, his business was also not capitalized for the work.

Because of the fraudulent conduct, he was banned from contracting in North Dakota for five years and had to pay the Judgment dues in full.

According to the Judgment, he’s required to pay nearly $36,000 in restitution to consumers, $2,000 in civil penalties, and $1,554 for Attorney General’s attorney’s fees and costs.

“Mr. Lafave, after defrauding multiple consumers, making false or misleading statements on his contractor licensing application, and failing to cooperate with the Consumer Protection Division’s legal action, has not been banned from contracting in order to prevent future harm to consumers,” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.