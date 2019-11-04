By the Batch bakery and eatery opens in downtown Bismarck

The former White House Cafeteria in downtown Bismarck has a new name and new owners. But don’t worry — the tradition of German food still lives on, and with a few extra surprise nibbles as well.

Sisters Penny Manley and Pam Swenson opened By the Batch, a family-owned bakery and eatery in the old White House Cafeteria building in early September. They are known for their bagels, but they also honor the German food that was once in this location by keeping the tradition … and clientele.

Penny started selling bagels at the farmers market. They were so popular, she ended up purchasing the old White House Cafeteria. And with the staff being family members, they want customers to know that coming here is like being at home.

“It truly is a family-owned business,” said Pam. “So it’s not just the two of us. We just have a wonderful, spirit-filled response to everything that’s going on in this place right now.”

Penny also said everything is handmade and homemade every day, noting you’re not going to find a better bagel or English muffin anywhere in the region.

By the Batch is located in the 6th street parking ramp between 5th street and 6th street on Broadway in downtown Bismarck.