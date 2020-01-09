Bypass complete in New Town

The oil boom brought businesses, people and, of course, traffic. With nearly 11,000 vehicles traveling through the city of New Town at one point, things could get a little crazy.

At the peak of North Dakota’s oil boom over 10,000 cars, trucks and semis made their way through New Town and the quickest way from point A to B was through Main Street — and right away it was in need of some repair.

“The city of New Town had gotten a grant to redo Main Street. But by the time we were going to utilize that grant, the traffic count got so high there was no way we could do it by ourselves,” said Daniel Uran, Mayor of New Town.

Out of 11,000 vehicles, nearly 4,000 of them were trucks. The mayor said they needed something to be done, and done quickly.

Uran added, “We started looking at a bypass to get the trucks and traffic routed around the city of New Town. It didn’t take long to figure out we didn’t have the resources to do it.”

Those resources being $80 million from the state. $30 million coming in 2014 as part of Phase 1 and the remaining $50 million in 2017.

“It was just congested. Anywhere you go. Bad roads, muddy, but all that has changed now,” said truck driver, Greg Mulkey.

Driving the same route since 2012, truck driver Mulkey said the bypass makes things a lot easier.

“Time alone. Probably saves us 10 or 15 minutes. It was constructed well,” added Mulkey.

North Dakota DOT traffic counts show that close to 2,000 trucks use the bypass daily. Although there are still some trucks that pass through the heart of the city for local business it’s safe to say, it’s nothing like it used to be.

The mayor said this is one of the biggest projects he has seen in the city in years.