Bystanders help contain garage fire in southwest Minot

Two bystanders using garden hoses helped contain a garage fire on Sunday in Minot until the Minot Fire Department arrived and finished extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters responded to 1517 4th St SW for a report of a garage on fire. Upon arrival, fire units found bystanders spraying water on the fire and a garbage can next to the garage. Fire crews finished extinguishing the flames and checked the garage for any further damage or hazards.

It was determined charcoal ashes used the day before had been discarded in the garbage can. There were still some hot embers that ignited materials in the garbage can, causing the fire.

