California man bikes to North Dakota for birthday party

TOWNER, N.D. (AP) — A California man rode his bike to North Dakota to celebrate his mother-in-law’s 90th birthday.

Brian Gonsalves, who lives in the San Diego area, isn’t new to long-distance bike rides. The X-ray technician rode to Georgia in 2018, a trip totaling 2,709 miles. The Minot Daily News reports he used that to celebrate his 50th birthday and raise money for Scripps trauma services, as a survivor of a 2016 bicycle accident.

With his wife, Dorreen Drader-Gonsalves, providing his mobile support, he started the 2,143-mile trip from California on June 18 and made it to the International Peace Garden on July 11. From there, they drove the 65 miles to Towner for Beverly Lynch’s birthday party