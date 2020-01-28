California murder suspect arrested in New Rockford

A Humboldt County, California man wanted for murder was arrested in New Rockford on Sunday by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office after he fled on foot from deputies.

The sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation on Demetrius Coleman who was staying at the Bison Lodge in New Rockford.

Deputies were able to surround a small building behind the lodge where they believed the individual was hiding. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office said the subject continually ignored commands to surrender and exit the building.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Foster County Sheriff’s Office assisted them in a perimeter, while Eddy County Sheriffs Deputies made entry into the building. They apprehended Coleman, who was transported to Jamestown for extradition to California.

A female Coleman was with is still at large. Officials said they do not believe the public is in danger. The female goes by Miriam or Alma Ahumada.

She is Hispanic, around 5-foot-2-inches tall and has a warrant out of Humboldt County in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information on the female is asked to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at 701-947-5515.