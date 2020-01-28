California murder suspect arrested in New Rockford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Humboldt County, California man wanted for murder was arrested in New Rockford on Sunday by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office after he fled on foot from deputies.

The sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation on Demetrius Coleman who was staying at the Bison Lodge in New Rockford.

Deputies were able to surround a small building behind the lodge where they believed the individual was hiding. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office said the subject continually ignored commands to surrender and exit the building.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Foster County Sheriff’s Office assisted them in a perimeter, while Eddy County Sheriffs Deputies made entry into the building. They apprehended Coleman, who was transported to Jamestown for extradition to California.

A female Coleman was with is still at large. Officials said they do not believe the public is in danger. The female goes by Miriam or Alma Ahumada.

She is Hispanic, around 5-foot-2-inches tall and has a warrant out of Humboldt County in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information on the female is asked to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at 701-947-5515.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge