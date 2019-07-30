Call to Action: Carrie’s Kids needs your help

Help our local students in need succeed…

Carrie’s Kids is gearing up for their 5th Annual Back-to-School Supply Drive taking place August 1st through August 10th.

Items needed include backpacks, binders, pens, pencils, highlighters, spiral notebooks, index cards, multi-subject notebooks, scissors, colored pencils, loose-leaf paper, pencil boxes, folders and more.

Carrie Grosz said setting up an appointment is preferred — that way, you can enjoy your shopping experience.

They have children and teen clothing as well as personal hygiene items and shoes.

Children must be present to try on shoes and clothing to make sure the items fit correctly.

If you’d like to donate or set up an appointment, call or text 701-390-3201.

