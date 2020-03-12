Calli Hennessy and Team Win State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

The state 4-H Livestock Judging contest was held on Saturday, March 7 at North Dakota State University. In Livestock Judging, contestants analyze four animals of different livestock species including beef cattle, hogs, goats, and sheep. They must rank the animals of each species first through fourth place. After placing their class, the contestant must present reasons to a judge explaining why they placed the class the way they did. Ward and Mountrail County 4-H youth combined to form complete Senior and Junior Livestock teams.

At this contest, contestants had to place two classes of market hogs, performance Yorkshire gilts, Angus bulls, performance Angus heifers, market steers, Hampshire ewes, Dorset rams, crossbred wether ewes and Boer goats. Contestants gave reasons for the crossbred wether ewes, performance angus heifers, and a market hog classes.

In the Senior Livestock Judging contest, Calli Hennessy, Stanley; won the Senior Livestock Contest with a score of 656. Mariah Braasch, Minot; placed fifth with a score of 643. Fletcher Hennessy, Des Lacs; placed sixth with a score of 635. Also representing Mountrail County were Morgan Vachal, Ross; Logan Lapica, Stanley; Ty Fladeland, Stanley; Kyra Fox, Palermo; Kash Lee, Powers Lake; and Jacob Littlefield, New Town. In beef classes, C. Hennessy placed first, M. Braasch placed third, and F. Hennessy placed eighth. For goat classes, C. Hennessy placed second and F. Hennessy placed third. In questions classes, F. Hennessy placed third and Lapica placed eighth. For overall reasons scores, C. Hennessy placed second, F. Hennessy was fourth, and M. Braasch was fifth. In sheep classes, F. Hennessy was second, M. Braasch was fifth, and C. Hennessy was seventh. Earning best scores in the swine category was C. Hennessy. The team of C. Hennessy, M. Braasch, F. Hennessy, Vachal, Lapica, Fladeland, Fox, Lee, and J. Littlefield won the state Senior Livestock Judging contest team division with a score of 1,934. There were 73 Senior Livestock Judging contestants and 17 Senior Livestock teams in attendance.

In the Junior Livestock Judging contest, Mountrail was represented by Avah Bullinger, Powers Lake; Amber Braasch, Minot; Erika Littlefield; New Town, and Adela Heberlie, Des Lacs. In beef classes, Bullinger placed ninth. The team of Bullinger, A. Braasch, E. Littlefield, and Heberlie placed 10th as a team with 1,073 points. There were 102 Junior Livestock Judging Contestants and 20 Junior Livestock teams in attendance.