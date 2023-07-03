MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Morton Mandan Public Library is looking for artists to help make their first Chalk Festival a truly colorful event.

According to a news release, the festival is happening on July 17 and 18. Artists of all talent and experience are welcome to sign up to be a part of the event. There’s no entrance fee, but artists do need to register ahead of time through the Morton Mandan Public Library’s library calendar.

Artists can work from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 17, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 18. The goal is to present all the art for admiration during the Burgers in the Park and Musicians Association Concert in the evening.

“We are excited to showcase what our community is capable of,” said Morton Mandan Public Library Community Engagement Associate, Michaela Schaff, “and if it goes well, we hope to make this into an annual event.”

You can see a full list of details and regulations on the registration page.