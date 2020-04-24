Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Calls down 40 percent for police in the Capital City; domestic calls up slightly

The Bismarck Police Department has been called out to service significantly less than normal over the past couple of months.

Calls were down almost 13 percent when you compare this March to the same time last year. And when you look at April, calls are down almost 40 percent in the capital city.

The bad news is the most common call BPD is seeing is for domestic issues, whether that be a verbal argument or physical abuse between people living in the same household.

March didn’t see a spike, but in April, domestic calls were up 8 percent compared to April of 2019.

Overall, Officer Lynn Wanner says the drop in calls is a good sign. And while domestic incidents are up, the numbers aren’t a cause for concern yet.

“It seems to be, even around the holidays or breaks when there’s more people couped up in houses, or more people together, that we’re going to have more domestic-type problems. And, our domestic calls compared to last year April, we only have like nine more calls for service, which equals out about 8 percent. Which the numbers are pretty low because it’s around 100,” Officer Wanner added.

She says in any given year, domestics are a rather common call for the police department.

She wants everyone to know, if you need law enforcement assistance, they are still responding as normal.

